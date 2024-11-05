Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Key Discussions on Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared insights on Indo-Pacific and regional developments with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. During his five-day visit to Australia, he engages with various stakeholders, highlighting India's strategic partnerships and participation in the QUAD alliance for Pacific region cooperation.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on Tuesday, focusing on discussions around the Indo-Pacific region and current regional developments. The talks underscored the robust momentum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Jaishankar's engagements in Australia are part of a five-day visit where he plans to meet with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, business leaders, media, and think tanks. His visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared goals within the QUAD coalition alongside Japan and the United States.

Earlier, Jaishankar co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, further solidifying diplomatic relationships and fostering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, where India and Australia are key stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

