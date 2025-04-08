Strengthening Ties: Modi's Upcoming Saudi Arabia Visit Focused on Economic and Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission with a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in April, aimed at boosting collaboration across key sectors such as trade, investment, energy, and defense, according to sources familiar with the matter.

During his visit, the two nations are poised to engage in discussions about regional security and expedite plans for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), marking his first visit to the country in four years.

India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened notably, with bilateral trade reaching $42.98 billion in 2023-24 and Indian investments in Saudi Arabia surpassing $3 billion. Major Indian corporations have established a dynamic presence in the Gulf state, emphasizing the robust economic ties shared by the countries.

