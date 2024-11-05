Sarma Critiques Congress: Calls for Continued BJP Momentum in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of being indifferent to electoral wins and focused on obstructing state development. He likened Congress to a 'male cow,' incapable of producing progress, and urged support for BJP candidates to ensure continuous development. The by-elections are crucial in retaining BJP's momentum.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress party, alleging its lack of concern about electoral outcomes and accusing it of hindering state development. Sarma compared the opposition to a ‘male cow,’ incapable of delivering growth irrespective of voter support.
Addressing a rally ahead of Assam's crucial by-elections, Sarma asserted that Congress incited past conflicts that have now been resolved under the BJP-led government. He urged constituency voters to back BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das for sustained progress, warning against the limitations of electing a Congress candidate.
Sarma emphasized BJP's achievements, such as job creation, and reaffirmed that all election promises will be honored by 2026. With by-polls looming, BJP and its allies are determined to secure victories in Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli constituencies to maintain political leverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pennsylvania: The Battleground State for 2024 Presidential Elections
BJP Poised to Bring Change in Jharkhand: Leaders Rally for Assembly Polls
Maharashtra Politics: Allies Clash as BJP Reveals 'Dynastic' Candidates
AJSU and BJP Gear Up for High-Stakes Jharkhand Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Final Seat-Sharing Talks Underway