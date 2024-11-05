Sarma Critiques Congress: Calls for Continued BJP Momentum in Assam

In a pointed attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress party, alleging its lack of concern about electoral outcomes and accusing it of hindering state development. Sarma compared the opposition to a ‘male cow,’ incapable of delivering growth irrespective of voter support.

Addressing a rally ahead of Assam's crucial by-elections, Sarma asserted that Congress incited past conflicts that have now been resolved under the BJP-led government. He urged constituency voters to back BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das for sustained progress, warning against the limitations of electing a Congress candidate.

Sarma emphasized BJP's achievements, such as job creation, and reaffirmed that all election promises will be honored by 2026. With by-polls looming, BJP and its allies are determined to secure victories in Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli constituencies to maintain political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)