Left Menu

Sarma Critiques Congress: Calls for Continued BJP Momentum in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of being indifferent to electoral wins and focused on obstructing state development. He likened Congress to a 'male cow,' incapable of producing progress, and urged support for BJP candidates to ensure continuous development. The by-elections are crucial in retaining BJP's momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:03 IST
Sarma Critiques Congress: Calls for Continued BJP Momentum in Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress party, alleging its lack of concern about electoral outcomes and accusing it of hindering state development. Sarma compared the opposition to a ‘male cow,’ incapable of delivering growth irrespective of voter support.

Addressing a rally ahead of Assam's crucial by-elections, Sarma asserted that Congress incited past conflicts that have now been resolved under the BJP-led government. He urged constituency voters to back BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das for sustained progress, warning against the limitations of electing a Congress candidate.

Sarma emphasized BJP's achievements, such as job creation, and reaffirmed that all election promises will be honored by 2026. With by-polls looming, BJP and its allies are determined to secure victories in Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli constituencies to maintain political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024