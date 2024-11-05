Election Commission's Flying Squad Seizes Crores in Thane
A flying squad from the Election Commission seized Rs 2.3 crore from a cash management van in Thane, Maharashtra. The cash was confiscated due to lack of documentation in adherence to the model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly elections. The polls are scheduled for November 20.
A flying squad from the Election Commission successfully seized Rs 2.3 crore on Monday evening from a cash management vehicle in Bhiwandi town, Thane district, Maharashtra, as confirmed by an official on Tuesday.
The seizure occurred as part of a stringent implementation of the model code of conduct, activated for the upcoming state assembly elections. The model code has been in place across Maharashtra since October 15.
The occupants of the vehicle were unable to produce valid documentation for the transported cash, leading to its confiscation. Maharashtra assembly elections are set for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
