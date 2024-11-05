Left Menu

BJP Targets Pollution as Key Issue in Delhi Assembly Elections

The BJP is centering its Delhi Assembly election campaign around pollution, falling air quality, and the condition of the Yamuna river. Attacks against the ruling AAP focus on these issues as BJP leaders claim the AAP government has failed to address them effectively.

The BJP has thrust the pollution issue to the forefront of its campaign strategy ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year. According to the party's Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, the opposition party aims to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over various concerns including corruption and poor infrastructure.

Pollution, particularly air quality degradation and the state of the Yamuna river, has become a significant campaign plank for the BJP. The city's air quality, which approached hazardous levels in some areas earlier this week, remains a dire concern for Delhiites. BJP officials emphasize the role air pollution will play in their election strategy against the AAP, alongside critiques over other governance issues.

The BJP continues to blame the AAP government, accusing it of failing to ameliorate the conditions of the Yamuna. With major festivals like Chhath underway, the issue has gained heightened visibility. In response, AAP officials have pointed fingers at neighboring states for contributions to pollution woes, but the looming elections mean the battle lines have been clearly drawn.

