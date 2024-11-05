Karnataka Land Allotment Controversy: Minister Claims Innocence Amid Probing

Karnataka's political scene is heating up as Minister Eshwara Khandre refutes allegations of wrongdoing in the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. Khandre emphasizes that the case is baseless and promises it will be clear no government authorities, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are implicated.

In a significant move, the Karnataka High Court issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others, urging an investigation into the MUDA land allotment scandal. These developments arise following a petition by Snehamayi Krishna. The court has ordered both the Central and State governments, along with the CBI and the Lokayukta police, to respond.

The High Court has mandated the Lokayukta police to present their investigative findings by November 25, with the next hearing set for November 26. Allegations focus on the illegal allocation of valuable properties to Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA, amidst heightened scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate, which has launched a series of raids related to the alleged MUDA-linked money laundering case.

