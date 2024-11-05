Left Menu

Karnataka Land Allotment Controversy: Minister Claims Innocence Amid Probing

Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre asserts that the MUDA land allotment case is unfounded, claiming no involvement of government officials. The Karnataka High Court has issued notices directing the Lokayukta police to further investigate alleged illegal land allotments linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amid ongoing ED inquiries into related money laundering allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:05 IST
Karnataka Land Allotment Controversy: Minister Claims Innocence Amid Probing
Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene is heating up as Minister Eshwara Khandre refutes allegations of wrongdoing in the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. Khandre emphasizes that the case is baseless and promises it will be clear no government authorities, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are implicated.

In a significant move, the Karnataka High Court issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others, urging an investigation into the MUDA land allotment scandal. These developments arise following a petition by Snehamayi Krishna. The court has ordered both the Central and State governments, along with the CBI and the Lokayukta police, to respond.

The High Court has mandated the Lokayukta police to present their investigative findings by November 25, with the next hearing set for November 26. Allegations focus on the illegal allocation of valuable properties to Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA, amidst heightened scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate, which has launched a series of raids related to the alleged MUDA-linked money laundering case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024