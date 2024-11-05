Karnataka Land Allotment Case Sparks Intense Scrutiny

In Karnataka, Minister Eshwara Khandre has publicly dismissed the allegations surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment as unfounded. Khandre assured that the investigations will reveal no involvement of governmental authorities in the case.

The Karnataka High Court has taken a significant step by issuing notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, following a petition demanding the transfer of the ongoing investigation into the MUDA case. The petition, filed by Snehamayi Krishna, also prompted the court to send notices to both the Central and State governments, alongside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Lokayukta police.

Furthermore, the High Court has instructed the Lokayukta police to present their investigative findings by November 25, before resuming the hearing on November 26. The probe gained momentum after a September court directive to file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding alleged illegalities in land allocations by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, which are valued at Rs 56 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)