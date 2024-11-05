Left Menu

Karnataka Land Allotment Case Sparks Intense Scrutiny

Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre dismisses the MUDA land allotment case as baseless, as the High Court issues notices to key figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Lokayukta and ED have intensified investigations into the alleged illegal allotment and money laundering involving MUDA and the Chief Minister's wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:08 IST
Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Karnataka, Minister Eshwara Khandre has publicly dismissed the allegations surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment as unfounded. Khandre assured that the investigations will reveal no involvement of governmental authorities in the case.

The Karnataka High Court has taken a significant step by issuing notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, following a petition demanding the transfer of the ongoing investigation into the MUDA case. The petition, filed by Snehamayi Krishna, also prompted the court to send notices to both the Central and State governments, alongside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Lokayukta police.

Furthermore, the High Court has instructed the Lokayukta police to present their investigative findings by November 25, before resuming the hearing on November 26. The probe gained momentum after a September court directive to file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding alleged illegalities in land allocations by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, which are valued at Rs 56 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

