Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Mumbai Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut for making offensive comments against rival leader Suvarna Karanje. With the Maharashtra polls approaching, tensions escalate as each side accuses the other of unethical practices. Karanje has called for Raut's disqualification from the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:33 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Mumbai Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have officially filed an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut following allegations of offensive remarks made against Suvarna Karanje, a rival leader in the Shiv Sena. The incident was captured on video, which subsequently went viral on social media. The development adds another layer of tension as Maharashtra gears up for its state election.

The accusations have sparked a heated backlash. Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, condemned the charges as fabrications intended to tarnish the party's integrity. He claimed that the group's political adversaries were leveraging these allegations as part of a campaign strategy ahead of the consequential November 23 election results.

Suvarna Karanje responded by criticizing Sunil Raut's conduct, questioning his fitness to serve as a public representative. She urged for his disqualification from the upcoming race. Karanje further alleged a history of similar behavior, including derogatory comments about women and comparing her to a mythical figure. This controversy unfolds amid a broader context of rising political tensions in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024