Political Tensions Rise in Mumbai Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Mumbai police have officially filed an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut following allegations of offensive remarks made against Suvarna Karanje, a rival leader in the Shiv Sena. The incident was captured on video, which subsequently went viral on social media. The development adds another layer of tension as Maharashtra gears up for its state election.

The accusations have sparked a heated backlash. Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, condemned the charges as fabrications intended to tarnish the party's integrity. He claimed that the group's political adversaries were leveraging these allegations as part of a campaign strategy ahead of the consequential November 23 election results.

Suvarna Karanje responded by criticizing Sunil Raut's conduct, questioning his fitness to serve as a public representative. She urged for his disqualification from the upcoming race. Karanje further alleged a history of similar behavior, including derogatory comments about women and comparing her to a mythical figure. This controversy unfolds amid a broader context of rising political tensions in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)