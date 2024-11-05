INDIA Bloc Promises Employment and Health in Jharkhand

The INDIA Bloc presented its manifesto for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, pledging significant economic and social welfare initiatives. The proposal includes 10 lakh new jobs for the youth and health insurance coverage up to Rs 15 lakh for the economically disadvantaged.

Key components of the manifesto, termed the '7 guarantees', focus on social justice reforms. These reforms aim to raise reservation quotas for Scheduled Tribes to 28%, Scheduled Castes to 12%, and Other Backward Classes to 27%.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, together with Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD's JP Yadav, asserted the viability of these promises despite Prime Minister Modi's criticism. The bloc also vowed to increase the free monthly ration to 7 kg and reduce gas cylinder prices to Rs 450.

