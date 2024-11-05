Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Promises Employment and Health in Jharkhand

The INDIA bloc unveiled its Jharkhand assembly election manifesto, promising 10 lakh jobs for youth and Rs 15 lakh health insurance for the poor. The manifesto highlights increased reservations for STs, SCs, and OBCs. Elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:29 IST
The INDIA Bloc presented its manifesto for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, pledging significant economic and social welfare initiatives. The proposal includes 10 lakh new jobs for the youth and health insurance coverage up to Rs 15 lakh for the economically disadvantaged.

Key components of the manifesto, termed the '7 guarantees', focus on social justice reforms. These reforms aim to raise reservation quotas for Scheduled Tribes to 28%, Scheduled Castes to 12%, and Other Backward Classes to 27%.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, together with Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD's JP Yadav, asserted the viability of these promises despite Prime Minister Modi's criticism. The bloc also vowed to increase the free monthly ration to 7 kg and reduce gas cylinder prices to Rs 450.

(With inputs from agencies.)

