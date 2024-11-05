BJP vs Congress: Citizenship Tussle Heats Up Assam By-elections

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified the Assam by-elections by accusing Congress of labeling a BJP candidate as 'Bangladeshi'. He retaliated with critiques against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's nationality, calling her an 'Italian'.

Addressing a rally, Sarma alleged that the Congress is obstructing state development, comparing them to a 'male cow' that impedes progress. He further claimed Congress is indifferent to electoral outcomes, focusing solely on creating hurdles.

Sarma urged voters to support BJP for continued development, contrasting the party's track record with Congress' alleged past instigations of conflict between Assamese and Bengali residents. By-elections in five Assembly constituencies are set for November 13, involving seats held predominantly by BJP and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)