Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: Citizenship Tussle Heats Up Assam By-elections

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of projecting a BJP candidate in Assam as a 'Bangladeshi'. Drawing parallels, he questioned Sonia Gandhi's Indian nationality by labeling her an 'Italian'. Sarma criticized Congress' approach, likening it to a 'male cow' hindering state development in the by-poll clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:15 IST
BJP vs Congress: Citizenship Tussle Heats Up Assam By-elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified the Assam by-elections by accusing Congress of labeling a BJP candidate as 'Bangladeshi'. He retaliated with critiques against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's nationality, calling her an 'Italian'.

Addressing a rally, Sarma alleged that the Congress is obstructing state development, comparing them to a 'male cow' that impedes progress. He further claimed Congress is indifferent to electoral outcomes, focusing solely on creating hurdles.

Sarma urged voters to support BJP for continued development, contrasting the party's track record with Congress' alleged past instigations of conflict between Assamese and Bengali residents. By-elections in five Assembly constituencies are set for November 13, involving seats held predominantly by BJP and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024