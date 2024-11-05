Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Shiv Sena's Offensive Remarks in Election Campaign

The National Commission for Women condemned derogatory comments made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut against Suvarna Karanje. An FIR was filed following the incident, urging police to take swift action. The remarks have stirred controversy, impacting the election atmosphere and women's dignity.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday denounced the derogatory remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut against rival candidate Suvarna Karanje, calling them unacceptable and against the constitutional principles of equity and equality.

The NCW has demanded police action against Raut, who is the brother of senior party leader Sanjay Raut. Both Sunil Raut and Karanje are vying for the Vikhroli seat in Mumbai's November 20 Assembly elections.

The comments, reportedly made at an event in the Tagore Nagar area on October 27, were captured in a viral video leading to an FIR being registered against Raut. The NCW has urged the Maharashtra police to take strict action and provide a detailed report within three days.

