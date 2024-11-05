U.S. Trade Deficit Hits 2.5-Year High Amid Import Surge

The United States witnessed its trade deficit surge to its highest in nearly two and a half years in September. The spike was attributed to businesses ramping up imports in response to strong domestic demand and in preparation for potential tariff increases under a prospective Donald Trump administration.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the trade gap expanded by 19.2% to reach $84.4 billion, marking the highest since April 2022. Imports soared to a record $352.3 billion, driven by a significant rise in consumer goods, including pharmaceuticals, as well as capital goods like computers and semiconductors.

Exports, on the other hand, fell 1.2% to $267.9 billion, contributing to a growing trade imbalance. The presidential race's outcome could further influence trade dynamics, with businesses potentially accelerating imports to hedge against expected tariff adjustments.

