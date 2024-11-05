Left Menu

Colombia's Strategic Airpower Boost: The Gripen Deal

Colombia is reportedly set to purchase Saab's JAS Gripen fighter aircraft, per Swedish media. Saab's stock increased on the news, but no contract has been finalized. Saab aims to sell the Gripen in Latin America, including Colombia and Peru, from a production hub in Brazil.

05-11-2024
Colombia is preparing to enhance its air defense capabilities by purchasing a fleet of JAS Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab, according to a report from Swedish public radio SR's Ekot news broadcast on Tuesday.

Following the report, Saab's share price witnessed a notable increase of 3.4% in Stockholm trading. While the company has acknowledged the media reports, a Saab spokesperson stated that there is no official contract yet, only previous discussions with Colombia regarding the Gripen sale.

Colombia's defense ministry has long intended to update its aging fleet of Kfir warplanes, previously engaging in unsuccessful talks with both Saab and French rival Dassault Aviation. Saab is targeting increased Gripen sales in Latin America from its Brazilian production base.

