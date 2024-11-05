Colombia's Strategic Airpower Boost: The Gripen Deal

Colombia is preparing to enhance its air defense capabilities by purchasing a fleet of JAS Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab, according to a report from Swedish public radio SR's Ekot news broadcast on Tuesday.

Following the report, Saab's share price witnessed a notable increase of 3.4% in Stockholm trading. While the company has acknowledged the media reports, a Saab spokesperson stated that there is no official contract yet, only previous discussions with Colombia regarding the Gripen sale.

Colombia's defense ministry has long intended to update its aging fleet of Kfir warplanes, previously engaging in unsuccessful talks with both Saab and French rival Dassault Aviation. Saab is targeting increased Gripen sales in Latin America from its Brazilian production base.

(With inputs from agencies.)