Left Menu

Punjab's Political Battlefield: Mann's Rallying Cry Before Byelections

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizes BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal and Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring ahead of byelections for neglecting the Gidderbaha constituency. Mann campaigns for AAP candidate Hardeep Singh 'Dimpy' Dhillon, emphasizing AAP's accomplishments over the past years and urging voters to elect a representative truly committed to their issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gidderbaha(Punjab) | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:47 IST
Punjab's Political Battlefield: Mann's Rallying Cry Before Byelections
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on BJP nominee Manpreet Singh Badal and Congress state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing both leaders of neglecting the Gidderbaha constituency during their tenure.

With byelections set for November 20, Mann rallied behind AAP candidate Hardeep Singh 'Dimpy' Dhillon, urging voters in Gidderbaha to choose leadership that genuinely addresses their concerns. Mann highlighted his party's achievements, including job creation and healthcare improvements, while urging the electorate to reject traditional 'use and throw' politics.

Mann positioned the upcoming vote as a chance for transformative change, advocating for Dimpy Dhillon as a candidate rooted in the community. He criticized opposition promises as empty 'lollipops,' reinforcing AAP's track record of substantive progress in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024