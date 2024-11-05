Punjab's Political Battlefield: Mann's Rallying Cry Before Byelections
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizes BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal and Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring ahead of byelections for neglecting the Gidderbaha constituency. Mann campaigns for AAP candidate Hardeep Singh 'Dimpy' Dhillon, emphasizing AAP's accomplishments over the past years and urging voters to elect a representative truly committed to their issues.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on BJP nominee Manpreet Singh Badal and Congress state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing both leaders of neglecting the Gidderbaha constituency during their tenure.
With byelections set for November 20, Mann rallied behind AAP candidate Hardeep Singh 'Dimpy' Dhillon, urging voters in Gidderbaha to choose leadership that genuinely addresses their concerns. Mann highlighted his party's achievements, including job creation and healthcare improvements, while urging the electorate to reject traditional 'use and throw' politics.
Mann positioned the upcoming vote as a chance for transformative change, advocating for Dimpy Dhillon as a candidate rooted in the community. He criticized opposition promises as empty 'lollipops,' reinforcing AAP's track record of substantive progress in Punjab.

