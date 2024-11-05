Leadership Shake-up: BSP Punjab Unit President Expelled

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has made a significant leadership change by expelling its Punjab unit president, Jasvir Singh Garhi, on grounds of indiscipline.

In response to this action, the party has appointed Avtar Singh Karimpuri as the new president of its Punjab unit. This strategic move underlines the party's commitment to maintaining discipline among its ranks.

Karimpuri, a former Rajya Sabha member, has been associated with BSP's Punjab leadership in the past, hinting at a return to tried and tested leadership to steer the unit forward.

