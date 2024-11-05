Left Menu

Leadership Shake-up: BSP Punjab Unit President Expelled

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled its Punjab unit president, Jasvir Singh Garhi, citing indiscipline. Avtar Singh Karimpuri has been appointed as the new president. The party aims to reinforce discipline and leadership under Karimpuri, a former Rajya Sabha member with prior leadership experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:18 IST
Leadership Shake-up: BSP Punjab Unit President Expelled
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has made a significant leadership change by expelling its Punjab unit president, Jasvir Singh Garhi, on grounds of indiscipline.

In response to this action, the party has appointed Avtar Singh Karimpuri as the new president of its Punjab unit. This strategic move underlines the party's commitment to maintaining discipline among its ranks.

Karimpuri, a former Rajya Sabha member, has been associated with BSP's Punjab leadership in the past, hinting at a return to tried and tested leadership to steer the unit forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024