Leadership Shake-up: BSP Punjab Unit President Expelled
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled its Punjab unit president, Jasvir Singh Garhi, citing indiscipline. Avtar Singh Karimpuri has been appointed as the new president. The party aims to reinforce discipline and leadership under Karimpuri, a former Rajya Sabha member with prior leadership experience.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has made a significant leadership change by expelling its Punjab unit president, Jasvir Singh Garhi, on grounds of indiscipline.
In response to this action, the party has appointed Avtar Singh Karimpuri as the new president of its Punjab unit. This strategic move underlines the party's commitment to maintaining discipline among its ranks.
Karimpuri, a former Rajya Sabha member, has been associated with BSP's Punjab leadership in the past, hinting at a return to tried and tested leadership to steer the unit forward.
