Congress Targets BJP's Broken Promises in Budhni Bypoll Battleground

As Madhya Pradesh's Budhni prepares for its bypoll on November 13, political tempers flare. Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh criticized the BJP, accusing it of reneging on promises after elections. Such allegations are part of the Congress's push to win the seat vacated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The bypoll was triggered by Chouhan's resignation following his Lok Sabha victory from Vidisha. Congress's candidate for the Budhni seat, Rajkumar Patel, is presented as a local champion poised to address developmental gaps.

Congress leaders, including state president Jitu Patwari, highlight BJP's unfulfilled pledges to farmers and youths, critiquing the governance and safety conditions in the state. The political landscape heats up as the November 23 election results loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)