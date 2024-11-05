Left Menu

Maharashtra's Manifesto: Promises for Progress

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled key election manifesto promises, including increased financial aid for women and senior citizens, induction of 25,000 women police personnel, farm loan waivers, job creation, and subsidies on minimum support price. Assembly elections are set for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:49 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the ruling alliance's key election manifesto promises on Tuesday, highlighting increased financial aid initiatives and job creation. Among the notable measures are the increase in aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme to Rs 2,100 and the recruitment of 25,000 women police personnel.

Addressing a rally of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, Shinde emphasized farm loan waivers that won't strain state resources. He also laid out plans to boost the Shetkari Sanman Yojana to Rs 15,000 and offer 20% subsidies on the Minimum Support Price.

The manifesto also promises to stabilize essential commodity prices, generate 25 lakh jobs, and back 10 lakh student internships. Additionally, it includes plans for road improvement, honorarium for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, a 30% cut in power bills, and a focus on solar energy development.

