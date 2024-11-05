Left Menu

Race to the Finish: Harris vs. Trump in Battlegrounds

In a closely contested presidential race, the campaigns of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump anticipate delays in election results due to varied vote-counting processes across states. Both parties are prepared for legal challenges as they vie for votes in key battleground states, amidst potential misinformation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the heated presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign cautions that election results might take several days due to varying state vote tallies, potentially delaying a final verdict.

The Democratic Party and the Republican opposition are deploying legal teams and volunteers to oversee the vote-counting process and prepare for any required legal challenges.

Partial results are expected Tuesday night, with potential delay due to close races and state-specific ballot-processing rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

