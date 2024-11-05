Race to the Finish: Harris vs. Trump in Battlegrounds
In a closely contested presidential race, the campaigns of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump anticipate delays in election results due to varied vote-counting processes across states. Both parties are prepared for legal challenges as they vie for votes in key battleground states, amidst potential misinformation concerns.
In the heated presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign cautions that election results might take several days due to varying state vote tallies, potentially delaying a final verdict.
The Democratic Party and the Republican opposition are deploying legal teams and volunteers to oversee the vote-counting process and prepare for any required legal challenges.
Partial results are expected Tuesday night, with potential delay due to close races and state-specific ballot-processing rules.
