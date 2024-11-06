Left Menu

Hindu Americans: The Key Swing Vote in the Presidential Race

Hindu Americans have become a crucial voting bloc in the tight US presidential race. Both the Republican and Democratic campaigns are actively seeking their support, making strategic efforts to engage the community, including temple visits and statements addressing issues vital to Hindu Americans, particularly in battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:24 IST
In the final stretch of the intense US presidential race, Hindu Americans have emerged as a pivotal voting bloc, drawing the attention and efforts of both Republican and Democratic campaigns. The race is considered extremely competitive by both political strategists and analysts.

Notably, President Joe Biden hosted the largest Diwali Party at the White House, welcoming 600 prominent Indian Americans. Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, visited a Hindu temple in Pennsylvania, marking the first time a vice-presidential candidate has made such a visit in a strategic move to galvanize voter support in a key battleground state.

On the Republican front, Donald Trump issued a detailed statement on social media concerning attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, pledging to protect the rights of Hindus both in the US and globally. This was part of his campaign's strategy to secure Hindu votes in critical states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina. Insiders note that these efforts could mean Hindus become the margin of victory in a closely contested election.

