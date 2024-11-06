Left Menu

Tensions High as Historic U.S. Presidential Election Unfolds

In a presidential election that has ignited deep-seated anxieties about the state of American democracy, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off. Polls indicate Americans view democracy as imperiled, while the economy also remains a critical concern. Harris could make history as the first woman and person of color to assume the presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 03:46 IST
WASHINGTON - As the United States engages in a fiercely contested presidential election, nearly three-quarters of voters express concerns about the fragility of American democracy, according to national exit polls conducted by Edison Research.

The election pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump, amid an electorate deeply worried about issues ranging from democracy to the economy. Polls reveal that 73% of voters perceive democracy to be in peril.

This historic contest could see Harris becoming the first woman and person of color in the presidency, while Trump contends for a non-consecutive second term. Control of Congress remains uncertain, with Republicans having a slight edge in the Senate race.

