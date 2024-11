Kamala Harris Secures Victory in Massachusetts

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched a victory in Massachusetts on Tuesday, reinforcing a longstanding trend of Democratic successes in the Bay State.

Massachusetts last supported a Republican presidential candidate in 1984, when it backed Ronald Reagan, making the state a predictable Democratic stronghold.

The Associated Press called the race for Harris promptly at 8:00 p.m. EST, confirming the commonwealth's commitment of its 11 electoral votes to the Democratic cause.

