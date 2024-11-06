Left Menu

Trump Secures Victory in North Dakota with Longstanding Republican Loyalty

Donald Trump has won North Dakota's three electoral votes, maintaining a long history of Republican wins in a state famed for its agriculture and energy industries. The last Democrat to claim a presidential victory in North Dakota was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. Trump was declared the winner by the Associated Press at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:49 IST
Trump Secures Victory in North Dakota with Longstanding Republican Loyalty
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump secured North Dakota's three electoral votes, extending a historical pattern of Republican victories in this traditionally conservative state, recognized for its agricultural and energy sectors.

The last Democratic candidate to find success in North Dakota's presidential race was President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, underlining the state's longstanding political tendencies.

The Associated Press announced Trump's win at 9:00 p.m. EST, as North Dakota maintains its distinctive political identity amid a population of approximately 784,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024