Trump Secures Victory in North Dakota with Longstanding Republican Loyalty

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump secured North Dakota's three electoral votes, extending a historical pattern of Republican victories in this traditionally conservative state, recognized for its agricultural and energy sectors.

The last Democratic candidate to find success in North Dakota's presidential race was President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, underlining the state's longstanding political tendencies.

The Associated Press announced Trump's win at 9:00 p.m. EST, as North Dakota maintains its distinctive political identity amid a population of approximately 784,000 residents.

