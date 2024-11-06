Left Menu

Election 2023: A Tight Race Between Harris and Trump

The U.S. presidential election sees a fierce battle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, with results potentially delayed. Trump gains support among Black and Latino voters, yet faces challenges in retaining white voter support. Gender gaps emerge, influencing voting dynamics with varied support across different demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:13 IST
Election 2023: A Tight Race Between Harris and Trump
Election

The U.S. presidential election is unfolding as a closely contested battle between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. As polls close nationwide, results may not be finalized until later in the week.

The Trump campaign's efforts to court Black and Latino voters seem to be making an impact, notably in North Carolina. Exit polls indicate significant increases in Trump's vote share among these groups compared to 2020. However, Trump is facing a dip in support from white voters in key battleground states. In Pennsylvania, his support among white voters and white male voters has declined, while Latino support has increased significantly.

Voter demographics reveal a notable gender gap, with Harris expected to gain significant support from women, particularly over issues like abortion rights. However, Trump appears to be retaining white women voters' backing in pivotal states like Pennsylvania and Georgia. Meanwhile, Trump's campaign is strategically targeting male voters via various media channels, revealing a nuanced electoral landscape as the race progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024