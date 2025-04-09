Bridging the Tech Gender Gap: Logitech's New Report on Women's Challenges and Opportunities in India

Logitech has released a new research report titled "What is Next for Working Women in Technology in India?," which explores the challenges and opportunities faced by women in India's technology sector. This report is a part of the Logitech MX #WomenWhoMaster initiative, aiming to address the persistent gender gap in the tech industry.

The report reveals significant obstacles to women's advancement in STEM fields, such as microaggressions, a lack of early encouragement, and workforce barriers. Logitech, in collaboration with Women in Tech India, is working to raise awareness and provide solutions, including allyship training programs, inclusive policies, early tech exposure, and mentorship.

Moninder Jain, Vice-President at Logitech, emphasized the importance of empowering women in the tech industry. The company's commitment includes partnering with organizations to offer mentoring and skill-building programs to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for women in India's growing tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)