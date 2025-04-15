Gender Gaps and Justice: India Justice Report 2025 Unveils Systemic Disparities
The India Justice Report 2025 reveals significant gender disparities and infrastructure deficiencies within India's law enforcement and judicial system. Despite improvements in some areas, women remain underrepresented in senior police roles, and statewide targets for gender diversity go unmet. Rising prison populations and uneven access to legal resources further exacerbate challenges.
- Country:
- India
The 2025 India Justice Report (IJR), initiated by Tata Trusts, highlights significant gender disparities within India's police force, revealing that under 1,000 women hold senior positions. Despite growing calls for diversity, no state has met gender representation targets.
Karnataka leads as the top-performing state in justice delivery, according to the report, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu following. These southern states excel in infrastructure and staffing.
The report warns of systemic deficiencies, including inadequate staffing and high judge workloads. As India's prison population rises, the IJR stresses that systemic reforms are essential to avoid burdening marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
