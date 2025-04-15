Gender Gaps and Justice: India Justice Report 2025 Unveils Systemic Disparities

The 2025 India Justice Report (IJR), initiated by Tata Trusts, highlights significant gender disparities within India's police force, revealing that under 1,000 women hold senior positions. Despite growing calls for diversity, no state has met gender representation targets.

Karnataka leads as the top-performing state in justice delivery, according to the report, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu following. These southern states excel in infrastructure and staffing.

The report warns of systemic deficiencies, including inadequate staffing and high judge workloads. As India's prison population rises, the IJR stresses that systemic reforms are essential to avoid burdening marginalized communities.

