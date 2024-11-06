Left Menu

Florida's Battle Over Abortion Rights: A Narrow Defeat

A proposed amendment to protect abortion rights in Florida fell short of passing, with only 57% approval. The measure needed 60%, leaving a ban on abortions after six weeks in place. This marks the first failed attempt since the Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights in 2022.

Updated: 06-11-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:04 IST
A proposed amendment to Florida's state constitution aimed at safeguarding abortion rights failed to garner enough support on Election Day. Falling short of the 60% threshold required to pass, the proposal garnered approval from just 57% of the electorate with 87% of votes counted, according to Edison Research.

With the measure's failure, a stringent ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy will remain in effect, a law introduced in May with limited exceptions. Anti-abortion advocates, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's President Marjorie Dannenfelser, hailed the result as a significant triumph for the anti-abortion movement.

While pro-choice groups expressed disappointment, asserting that a majority of Floridians supported the initiative, their campaign director Anna Hochkammer vowed to continue the fight. The issue has been a major point of contention nationally following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs Wade in 2022.

