Kamala Harris Clinches Big Win in California
Kamala Harris secured a win in California, claiming its 54 electoral votes in the presidential election. Her victory in the Democrat-dominated state, where she once served as senator and attorney general, was anticipated. The Associated Press called the race at 11:00 p.m. EST.
Kamala Harris achieved a significant victory in California, clinching the state's 54 electoral votes in Tuesday's presidential election. The win adds a crucial prize to her tally.
The outcome was largely expected in the predominantly Democratic stronghold, where Harris has deep political roots, having served as both a U.S. senator and the state's attorney general. A Republican has not won California in presidential races since 1988, reflecting the state's solid Democratic leaning.
With Democrats outnumbering Republicans by two to one, and holding all statewide offices, the GOP has not mounted a serious challenge since 2000. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner late Tuesday night, at 11:00 p.m. EST.
