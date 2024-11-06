Kamala Harris Claims Oregon Victory, Boosting Electoral Count

In a significant boost to her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris emerged victorious in Oregon, securing eight crucial electoral votes. This win marks yet another milestone in Harris's path to the presidency, as Oregon added an extra electoral vote this cycle due to the 2020 census.

The state of Oregon has consistently supported Democratic presidential candidates since 1988, and this year's election continues that trend. Kamala Harris's victory in Oregon further strengthens the foundation of her electoral strategy, underscoring her appeal among Democratic voters.

The Associated Press reported Harris's triumph at 11:23 p.m. EST, marking a key moment in an election that's seen shifts in the electoral map, including changes in Oregon's representation.

