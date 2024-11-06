The Tight Race: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

As the U.S. presidential election unfolds, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are engaged in a fiercely competitive race. Results may not be finalized until Wednesday or later, as votes continue to be counted nationwide.

Notably, Trump made significant inroads among Black and Latino voters, particularly in North Carolina, where exit polls indicated an increase in his share of the Black vote. However, his support among white voters in the state has declined compared to 2020.

Meanwhile, Harris is focusing on exploiting a gender gap, aiming to attract women voters concerned about issues like abortion rights. Despite some successes, exit polls show mixed support patterns across different demographics and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)