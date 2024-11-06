Left Menu

BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Amid MUDA Controversy

The BJP in Karnataka protested against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's involvement in the MUDA site allotment case, demanding his resignation. Accused of illegalities in allotting sites to his wife, Siddaramaiah faces an inquiry from the Lokayukta police. Protesters urged the transfer of the case to CBI for a fair probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:08 IST
BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Amid MUDA Controversy
Siddaramaiah's Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Karnataka heated up as the opposition BJP staged a protest calling for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation. The protest was in response to his recent summons by the Lokayukta police regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa, protesters criticized Siddaramaiah, questioning the fairness of an investigation against a sitting Chief Minister. They demanded the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for impartiality.

The protest saw agitated scenes, with participants holding placards and chanting slogans. The police intervened, dispersing the crowd. The controversy centers on allegations against Siddaramaiah and his family, with the Lokayukta naming them in the FIR over the allotment of sites to his wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024