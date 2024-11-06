BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Amid MUDA Controversy
The BJP in Karnataka protested against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's involvement in the MUDA site allotment case, demanding his resignation. Accused of illegalities in allotting sites to his wife, Siddaramaiah faces an inquiry from the Lokayukta police. Protesters urged the transfer of the case to CBI for a fair probe.
The political scene in Karnataka heated up as the opposition BJP staged a protest calling for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation. The protest was in response to his recent summons by the Lokayukta police regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.
Led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa, protesters criticized Siddaramaiah, questioning the fairness of an investigation against a sitting Chief Minister. They demanded the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for impartiality.
The protest saw agitated scenes, with participants holding placards and chanting slogans. The police intervened, dispersing the crowd. The controversy centers on allegations against Siddaramaiah and his family, with the Lokayukta naming them in the FIR over the allotment of sites to his wife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
