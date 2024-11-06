Independent Voters Surge in Historic U.S. Election Turnout

In a historic twist during Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, self-identified independents emerged as a significant force, surpassing Democrats and equalling Republicans in voter turnout, according to exit polls by Edison Research.

It marked the first time since Edison started polling in 2004 that independents have exceeded one of the two major parties in turnout. Independents accounted for 34% of voters, matching Republicans and outpacing Democrats, who captured 32%.

Compared to 2020, independents' turnout increased by 8 percentage points. While independents favored Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, with 50% supporting her, Republican Donald Trump made gains with this crucial group, securing 45%, a 4 point increase over his 2020 performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)