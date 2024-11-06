Left Menu

Independent Voters Surge in Historic U.S. Election Turnout

In the latest U.S. presidential election, self-identified independents made up a larger share of voters than Democrats and matched Republicans, marking the first time since 2004 that independents surpassed one of the main parties in turnout. Independents favored Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, while Donald Trump improved among this group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:26 IST
Independent Voters Surge in Historic U.S. Election Turnout

In a historic twist during Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, self-identified independents emerged as a significant force, surpassing Democrats and equalling Republicans in voter turnout, according to exit polls by Edison Research.

It marked the first time since Edison started polling in 2004 that independents have exceeded one of the two major parties in turnout. Independents accounted for 34% of voters, matching Republicans and outpacing Democrats, who captured 32%.

Compared to 2020, independents' turnout increased by 8 percentage points. While independents favored Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, with 50% supporting her, Republican Donald Trump made gains with this crucial group, securing 45%, a 4 point increase over his 2020 performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024