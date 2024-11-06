Trump's Triumphant Return: Georgia's 16 Votes Go Republican

Donald Trump reclaimed Georgia's crucial 16 electoral votes on Wednesday, marking a significant Republican victory in the swing state. This victory comes after Joe Biden's narrow win in 2020, a year that saw Republicans lose Georgia for the first time since 1996.

Despite the state's Democratic U.S. senators, Trump's success indicates Georgia's enduring Republican tendencies. His win followed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, leading to legal challenges and an indictment in the state.

With six candidates on the Georgia ballots, votes for Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West were not counted. The Associated Press named Trump the victor at 12:58 a.m. EST.

