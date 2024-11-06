Left Menu

Assembly Clash over Article 370 Sparks Heated Debates

In Jammu and Kashmir's assembly, tensions soared as lawmakers clashed over a resolution to restore Article 370. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary pushed for the resolution, but opposition from the Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma and skepticism from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the political divide.

Uproar in JK Assembly over resolution on Article 370 restoration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Wednesday's session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was marred by an uproar as political leaders debated the contentious issue of restoring Article 370. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary called for a resolution, but Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma opposed the move, leading to heated exchanges.

Lending a critical voice, PDP leader Waheed Para tabled a resolution to reinstate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, contending it was unjustly revoked. However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed the resolution as mere performance, stating it lacked genuine intent and had not been discussed with key stakeholders.

The resolution comes as part of the National Conference's electoral promise to restore Article 370 and statehood, a pivotal issue in their campaign. With the new assembly session concluding on November 8, the political landscape remains charged, especially following NC leader Omar Abdullah's appointment as Chief Minister in September after an electoral alliance that saw a Congress-National Conference triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

