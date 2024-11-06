Left Menu

Orban Endorses Trump's 'Beautiful Victory'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban openly endorsed Donald Trump's presidential bid, expressing optimism about his victory. Orban shared this sentiment early Wednesday on his Facebook page, describing the U.S. election outcome as a 'beautiful victory'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:46 IST
Orban Endorses Trump's 'Beautiful Victory'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has voiced his support for Donald Trump in the ongoing U.S. presidential election. Orban posted a message on his Facebook page early Wednesday, expressing his optimism for what he sees as a 'beautiful victory' for Trump.

Orban's endorsement of Trump is consistent with his previous expressions of admiration for the former U.S. president. The Hungarian leader's public support comes amid a highly contested election.

While the international implications of such endorsements remain to be seen, Orban's message underscores his alignment with Trump's ideological stance and political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024