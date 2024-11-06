Orban Endorses Trump's 'Beautiful Victory'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban openly endorsed Donald Trump's presidential bid, expressing optimism about his victory. Orban shared this sentiment early Wednesday on his Facebook page, describing the U.S. election outcome as a 'beautiful victory'.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has voiced his support for Donald Trump in the ongoing U.S. presidential election. Orban posted a message on his Facebook page early Wednesday, expressing his optimism for what he sees as a 'beautiful victory' for Trump.
Orban's endorsement of Trump is consistent with his previous expressions of admiration for the former U.S. president. The Hungarian leader's public support comes amid a highly contested election.
While the international implications of such endorsements remain to be seen, Orban's message underscores his alignment with Trump's ideological stance and political strategies.
