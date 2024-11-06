Orban Endorses Trump's 'Beautiful Victory'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has voiced his support for Donald Trump in the ongoing U.S. presidential election. Orban posted a message on his Facebook page early Wednesday, expressing his optimism for what he sees as a 'beautiful victory' for Trump.

Orban's endorsement of Trump is consistent with his previous expressions of admiration for the former U.S. president. The Hungarian leader's public support comes amid a highly contested election.

While the international implications of such endorsements remain to be seen, Orban's message underscores his alignment with Trump's ideological stance and political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)