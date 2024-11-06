Left Menu

Orban Hails Trump's Historic Political Comeback

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulates Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, describing it as a much-needed triumph for the world. Orban referred to Trump's win as 'the biggest comeback in US political history' in a post on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:21 IST
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant geopolitical development, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following the Republican candidate's presidential election victory. Orban described the result as a crucial win for the global community.

Expressing his approval, Orban took to the social media platform X to label Trump's win as 'the biggest comeback in US political history.'

This endorsement highlights Orban's ongoing support for Trump and suggests strategic alignment in international relations moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

