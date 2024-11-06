Orban Hails Trump's Historic Political Comeback

In a significant geopolitical development, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following the Republican candidate's presidential election victory. Orban described the result as a crucial win for the global community.

Expressing his approval, Orban took to the social media platform X to label Trump's win as 'the biggest comeback in US political history.'

This endorsement highlights Orban's ongoing support for Trump and suggests strategic alignment in international relations moving forward.

