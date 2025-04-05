Left Menu

Verstappen's Valiant Victory: Pole Position at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen secured pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, marking his 41st career pole. He broke McLaren's dominance with a record lap at Suzuka, putting him ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Despite challenges, Verstappen's unexpected triumph highlights the thrilling dynamics of this F1 season.

Updated: 05-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:13 IST
World champion Max Verstappen clinched pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, making it his fourth consecutive year starting from the front at Suzuka. The Red Bull driver delivered a stunning performance, besting the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with a last-minute record lap of one minute 26.983 seconds.

Norris finished just behind Verstappen by a mere 0.012 seconds, securing a front-row slot, while Piastri, fresh from a victory in China, will start on the second row. Verstappen, expressing joy at his achievement, noted the unexpected nature of his success given the challenges faced this season.

The event also saw mixed results for other competitors. George Russell placed fifth, expressing hopes for a podium finish despite his current standing. Local favorite Yuki Tsunoda struggled, landing 15th place in his first race in a Red Bull car. However, rookie Ollie Bearman made a notable impression, securing his first top-10 start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

