KL Rahul's Stellar Knock Propels Delhi Capitals to IPL Victory
KL Rahul led Delhi Capitals to a 25-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Rahul scored 77, aiding Delhi to 183/6. CSK, chasing 184, managed 158/5. Abishek Porel contributed 33 runs and Vipraj Nigam took 2 wickets for Delhi.
Chennai
In a thrilling IPL encounter, senior batter KL Rahul orchestrated Delhi Capitals' commanding 25-run triumph against Chennai Super Kings this Saturday.
Exhibiting an exceptional performance, Rahul top-scored with 77 runs off 51 deliveries, steering Delhi Capitals to a formidable score of 183 for 6 at the Chepuk. Noteworthy contributions came from Abishek Porel with 33 runs, while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 24.
While chasing 184, CSK stumbled to 158 for 5 despite a valiant 69 from Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni's steadfast 30. Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 2/27.
