KL Rahul's Stellar Knock Propels Delhi Capitals to IPL Victory

KL Rahul led Delhi Capitals to a 25-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Rahul scored 77, aiding Delhi to 183/6. CSK, chasing 184, managed 158/5. Abishek Porel contributed 33 runs and Vipraj Nigam took 2 wickets for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL encounter, senior batter KL Rahul orchestrated Delhi Capitals' commanding 25-run triumph against Chennai Super Kings this Saturday.

Exhibiting an exceptional performance, Rahul top-scored with 77 runs off 51 deliveries, steering Delhi Capitals to a formidable score of 183 for 6 at the Chepuk. Noteworthy contributions came from Abishek Porel with 33 runs, while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 24.

While chasing 184, CSK stumbled to 158 for 5 despite a valiant 69 from Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni's steadfast 30. Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 2/27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

