KL Rahul's Stellar Knock Propels Delhi Capitals to IPL Victory

In a thrilling IPL encounter, senior batter KL Rahul orchestrated Delhi Capitals' commanding 25-run triumph against Chennai Super Kings this Saturday.

Exhibiting an exceptional performance, Rahul top-scored with 77 runs off 51 deliveries, steering Delhi Capitals to a formidable score of 183 for 6 at the Chepuk. Noteworthy contributions came from Abishek Porel with 33 runs, while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 24.

While chasing 184, CSK stumbled to 158 for 5 despite a valiant 69 from Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni's steadfast 30. Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 2/27.

