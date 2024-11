Israeli Ministers Jubilant Over Trump's Election Claim

In a significant reaction to recent political developments abroad, far-right ministers in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration celebrated on Wednesday as former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed victory in an election.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was heard exclaiming praises on a social media platform, X, directing blessings towards Trump.

Culture Minister Miki Zohar similarly expressed optimism, looking forward to continued strong relations with the U.S., highlighting the importance of the next four years for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)