In a notable statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev expressed concerns over Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, indicating potential challenges for Ukraine. Trump's anticipated presidency could impact U.S. financial involvement in Ukraine, raising questions about future international relations.

Medvedev, a senior Russian security official, shared his perspective via his official Telegram account, suggesting Trump harbors a strong aversion to spending on unproductive ventures and allies. He implied this might extend to Ukrainian authorities, who could find themselves on the receiving end of tight-fisted policies.

The former Russian leader posed a critical question about the extent of U.S. aid for the ongoing conflict. While Trump may be a formidable figure, Medvedev underscored the myriad pressures that could influence his strategic decisions in office.

