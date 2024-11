Global Leaders React as Trump Sweeps Pennsylvania

Global leaders expressed their views following Fox News' projection that Donald Trump had secured victory in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. This outcome significantly diminishes Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' chances of winning the U.S. presidency.

Prominent political figures voiced their support for Trump. Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, endorsed Trump on social media, while Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, praised Trump's business-savvy approach. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer emphasized the strategic partnership between the United States and Austria, looking forward to enhanced transatlantic relations.

Notably, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele congratulated Trump, underscoring a victory for 'common sense' and leadership. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban heralded it as a significant comeback, while Dutch politician Geert Wilders urged continued political vigor and success for Trump and America.

(With inputs from agencies.)