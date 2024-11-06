Left Menu

Dhule City: BJP's Anup Agarwal Vows Business Boom Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

BJP's Anup Agarwal criticizes opposition candidates over development failures in Dhule City, pledging to boost industry and expand the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation before the assembly elections. With infrastructure improvements and strategic location, Agarwal outlines a vision for economic growth and predicts a significant victory for Mahayuti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anup Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, BJP leader Anup Agarwal sharply criticized his political opponents, accusing them of failing to promote business and industry in the Dhule City constituency. Agarwal, set to face Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Anil Gote and incumbent AIMIM MLA Farkh Anwar, emphasized the development work achieved during Mahayuti's tenure.

Agarwal asserted the accomplishments of developments under MP Subhash Bamre, declaring that public support is strong for Mahayuti, which has delivered more than its rivals in Dhule City. He expressed confidence in Mahayuti's victory and pledged continued development and safety improvements in the area.

Highlighting Dhule City's strategic border location with Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Agarwal advocated for the expansion of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. He noted the importance of planned infrastructure like highways and resolved water issues to attract industries. The elections are set for November 20, with the BJP aiming to replicate past successes at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

