Dhule City: BJP's Anup Agarwal Vows Business Boom Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, BJP leader Anup Agarwal sharply criticized his political opponents, accusing them of failing to promote business and industry in the Dhule City constituency. Agarwal, set to face Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Anil Gote and incumbent AIMIM MLA Farkh Anwar, emphasized the development work achieved during Mahayuti's tenure.

Agarwal asserted the accomplishments of developments under MP Subhash Bamre, declaring that public support is strong for Mahayuti, which has delivered more than its rivals in Dhule City. He expressed confidence in Mahayuti's victory and pledged continued development and safety improvements in the area.

Highlighting Dhule City's strategic border location with Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Agarwal advocated for the expansion of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. He noted the importance of planned infrastructure like highways and resolved water issues to attract industries. The elections are set for November 20, with the BJP aiming to replicate past successes at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)