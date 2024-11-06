World Leaders Celebrate Trump's Historic Return
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the White House. Trump's nearly finalized victory in the electoral count promises to strengthen U.S. relations with Israel and France, as leaders express hopes for renewed collaboration.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron voiced congratulations to Donald Trump for his imminent return to the White House, marking it as a significant historical moment.
According to the Associated Press, Trump is only three electoral votes away from a definitive victory, with leads in vital battleground states that might secure his presidential position.
On X, Netanyahu praised Trump, calling it history's greatest comeback, emphasizing the strengthened alliance between Israel and the U.S. Meanwhile, Macron expressed readiness to renew collaborative efforts with Trump, aiming for enhanced peace and prosperity.
