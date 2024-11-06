Renewed U.S.-India Partnership Planned by Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed eagerness to collaborate with Donald Trump, post his claimed U.S. election victory, to bolster the comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Modi emphasized cooperation for the betterment of their citizens and promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity.
In a statement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed enthusiasm for renewing collaboration with Donald Trump, citing the positive aftermath of his claimed victory in the recent U.S. election.
Modi highlighted the importance of strengthening the "comprehensive global and strategic partnership" between the nations.
He emphasized the efforts to enhance the well-being of their citizens and contribute to global peace, stability, and prosperity, as shared in a post on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
