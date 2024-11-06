Left Menu

Renewed U.S.-India Partnership Planned by Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed eagerness to collaborate with Donald Trump, post his claimed U.S. election victory, to bolster the comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Modi emphasized cooperation for the betterment of their citizens and promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:59 IST
Prime Minister

In a statement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed enthusiasm for renewing collaboration with Donald Trump, citing the positive aftermath of his claimed victory in the recent U.S. election.

Modi highlighted the importance of strengthening the "comprehensive global and strategic partnership" between the nations.

He emphasized the efforts to enhance the well-being of their citizens and contribute to global peace, stability, and prosperity, as shared in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

