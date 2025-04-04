Left Menu

Impeachment Fallout: South Korea's Political Turmoil and Election

South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, following his controversial martial law declaration. This ruling culminated a turbulent presidency and calls for new elections. The verdict has ignited public emotions, with citizens split in celebration and protest, while political divisions are expected to persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:23 IST
South Korea's Constitutional Court has officially removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, ending a turbulent chapter in the nation's political history. This decision sets the stage for an election to find a new leader, just four months after Yoon's declaration of martial law unsettled the country.

The unanimous verdict, delivered by acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, upheld Yoon's impeachment on grounds that his martial law decree severely violated constitutional and legal standards. Citizens reacted emotionally, with both celebrations and protests marking the streets of Seoul in response to the verdict.

The political fallout from this decision promises to linger, influencing not only the upcoming election but also South Korea's strategic relations amid global challenges. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged to maintain stability and oversee a smooth transition, while surveys indicate that opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is currently favored to succeed Yoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

