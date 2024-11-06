Left Menu

Dutch PM Congratulates Trump on U.S. Presidential Victory

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential election victory. Schoof expressed eagerness for continued cooperation between the USA and the Netherlands, highlighting shared interests in their diplomatic relations. The announcement was made via a post on the social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following Trump's victorious claim in the U.S. presidential election.

Prime Minister Schoof emphasized his anticipation for close collaboration covering mutual interests shared by the USA and the Netherlands.

The announcement was made by Schoof through a post on the popular social media platform X, underlining the importance of sustained cooperation between the two nations.

