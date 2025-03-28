Strengthening Ties: India and US Foster Trade and Defence Cooperation

Days before President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs take effect, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. The focus was on reducing trade barriers to establish a balanced trade relationship and fortifying bilateral cooperation in defence and technology.

Both officials underscored the deepening convergence of strategic interests, with the Ministry of External Affairs iterating India's commitment to fostering mutual trade and security ties. They also broached issues of mobility and migration, which remain pivotal in the current geopolitical landscape.

This dialogue occurs amidst preparations for a bilateral trade agreement spearheaded by US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch. The goal is to consolidate trade and security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, ensuring ongoing engagement on shared challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)