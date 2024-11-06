NCP Unveils Bold Manifesto for Maharashtra Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections on Wednesday. The party, contesting as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, laid out an array of promises aimed at enhancing welfare for women, farmers, students, and workers across the state.

A key feature of the manifesto is the increase in financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Scheme, raising it to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 per month. Farmers stand to benefit from a hike in the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per year, along with a proposed farm loan waiver and additional subsidies on crops sold under the Minimum Support Price framework. In a bid to boost rural infrastructure, the party plans to construct over 45,000 'panand' roads across Maharashtra.

The manifesto also promises to create 2.5 million jobs, offer monthly stipends of Rs 10,000 to 1 million students, and set a Rs 15,000 salary for Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Additionally, the NCP commits to reducing electricity bills by 30% through a focus on solar and renewable energy, and implementing price control measures for essential commodities to make them more affordable.

(With inputs from agencies.)