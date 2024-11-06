EU Congratulates Trump, Emphasizes Strong Alliance
European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential victory, highlighting the enduring alliance and historic bond between the EU and U.S. Michel reiterated the EU's commitment to being a strong, united, competitive, and sovereign partner within the rules-based multilateral system.
European Council President Charles Michel extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, following Trump's proclamation of victory in the U.S. presidential race. Michel emphasized the robust alliance and deep-seated historical bond between the European Union and the United States.
The EU leader reaffirmed the bloc's dedication to pursuing its strategic agenda. He described the EU as a strong, united, competitive, and sovereign partner committed to upholding the rules-based multilateral system.
Michel's statement underscores the EU's intent to maintain and enhance its strategic cooperation with the U.S., amidst the evolving political landscape.
