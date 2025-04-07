Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Mahagathbandhan Alliance in Bihar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the Mahagathbandhan alliance's commitment to uplifting Dalits, women, and economically backward classes in Bihar. He vowed to eliminate the reservations cap and conduct a caste census to reform the development model. Gandhi addressed the 'Save the Constitution' symposium in Patna ahead of Bihar assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has reiterated the commitment of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to enhance the welfare of marginalized groups in Bihar. Speaking at the 'Save the Constitution' symposium in Patna, he highlighted plans to uplift Dalits, women, and economically backward classes (EBCs).
During his address, Gandhi expressed confidence that Bihar would once again lead the nation with progressive steps. He promised to dismantle the 50-percent reservation cap and initiate a caste census inspired by Telangana's model, aiming to transform India's developmental blueprint.
Highlighting the state's historic role in social justice movements, Gandhi urged unity against constitutional discrimination and economic inequality. In a spirited X post, he called for collective action against societal injustice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mahagathbandhan
- Bihar
- elections
- Dalits
- women
- EBCs
- caste census
- Constitution
- India
ALSO READ
Nail-Biting Finish at Ford Women’s NSW Open: Rhodes Triumphs
Priyanka Goswami Sets New National Record in Women's Race Walk
Two women doctors killed, four others injured in accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district: Police.
Celebrating Kamaladevi Aravindan: Pioneer in Singapore Women's Hall of Fame
Jaismine Lamboria Advances to Quarter-Finals in Elite Women's Boxing