Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Mahagathbandhan Alliance in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has reiterated the commitment of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to enhance the welfare of marginalized groups in Bihar. Speaking at the 'Save the Constitution' symposium in Patna, he highlighted plans to uplift Dalits, women, and economically backward classes (EBCs).

During his address, Gandhi expressed confidence that Bihar would once again lead the nation with progressive steps. He promised to dismantle the 50-percent reservation cap and initiate a caste census inspired by Telangana's model, aiming to transform India's developmental blueprint.

Highlighting the state's historic role in social justice movements, Gandhi urged unity against constitutional discrimination and economic inequality. In a spirited X post, he called for collective action against societal injustice.

