Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Mahagathbandhan Alliance in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the Mahagathbandhan alliance's commitment to uplifting Dalits, women, and economically backward classes in Bihar. He vowed to eliminate the reservations cap and conduct a caste census to reform the development model. Gandhi addressed the 'Save the Constitution' symposium in Patna ahead of Bihar assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Mahagathbandhan Alliance in Bihar
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has reiterated the commitment of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to enhance the welfare of marginalized groups in Bihar. Speaking at the 'Save the Constitution' symposium in Patna, he highlighted plans to uplift Dalits, women, and economically backward classes (EBCs).

During his address, Gandhi expressed confidence that Bihar would once again lead the nation with progressive steps. He promised to dismantle the 50-percent reservation cap and initiate a caste census inspired by Telangana's model, aiming to transform India's developmental blueprint.

Highlighting the state's historic role in social justice movements, Gandhi urged unity against constitutional discrimination and economic inequality. In a spirited X post, he called for collective action against societal injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025