Irish PM Harris Vows Stronger Bonds with Trump Presidency

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris extended congratulations to Donald Trump, affirming Ireland's commitment to nurture and deepen the longstanding relationship with the United States following Trump's presidential victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:20 IST
On Wednesday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris extended his congratulations to Donald Trump after the latter's claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Harris emphasized the importance of fortifying the 'unbreakable' ties that bind Ireland and the United States. He assured that Ireland will focus on deepening these historic connections in the future.

In a message shared on X, Harris conveyed his dedication to enhancing the relationship between the two countries, celebrating the decision made by the American electorate.

